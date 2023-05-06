Manama [Bahrain], May 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan inaugurated the Indo-Bahrain Dance and Music Festival 2023 during his visit to the Middle Eastern country on Saturday and lauded the efforts of the organisers for community welfare.

The Indo-Bahrain Dance and Music Festival 2023 was organised by Bahrain Karaleeya Samajam in association with the Embassy of India, Bahrain and the Authority for Culture and Antiquities.

Muraleedharan also extended wishes for a successful festival.

"Happy to inaugurate Indo-Bahrain Dance & Music Festival 2023 organized by Bahrain Keraleeya Samajam in association with @indiainbahrain & support of @culturebah. Lauded the efforts & dedication of the association for community welfare. Wishes for the successful festival," MoS Muraleedharan tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, Muraleedharan met Indian volunteers and social workers in Manama and lauded them for their contribution to promoting bilateral trade and economic ties with India, and urged them to utilize the growing business opportunities in the country.

He stated that Indian volunteers and social workers play a crucial role in helping the Indian community in Bahrain, in close coordination with Indian Embassy.

"In Manama, Bahrain met the hardworking Indian volunteers & social workers, who play a crucial role in helping Indian community, in close coordination with Indian Embassy. Acknowledge their constant support," Muraleedharan tweeted.

He arrived in Bahrain on May 4 for a two-day visit.

On May 5, Muraleedharan met several Indian and Bahraini businesses at an event in Bahrain. He thanked them for their contribution to promoting bilateral trade and economic ties.

He tweeted, "Glad to meet several Indian and Bahraini businesses at an event organized by @Bis_Society in Manama, Bahrain. Thanked them for their contribution in promoting bilateral trade and economic ties. Urged the businesses to utilize the growing business opportunities in India."

The Ministry of External Affairs in a press release said, "MOS (VM)'s visit to Kingdom of Bahrain will be his second visit to the country. He last visited Bahrain in August 2021." (ANI)

