Yangon [Myanmar], December 7 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of Covid-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 100,431 as of Monday after 1,276 more cases were reported, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

The death toll reached 2,132 with 22 newly reported deaths on Monday, while 79,240 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 1,307,744 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far.

Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of Covid-19 on March 23. (ANI/Xinhua)

