Seoul, Oct 28 (AP) South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch occurred on Friday but gave no further details including how far the weapon flew.

Also Read | Elon Musk Takes Control of Twitter, Fires CEO Parag Agrawal, Top Legal Executive Vijaya Gadde: Report.

The launch, the latest in a series of weapons tests by North Korea in recent weeks, came as South Korea is wrapping an annual military drill that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal. (AP)

Also Read | Italy Stabbing: Arsenal Footballer Pablo Mari Among Five Stabbed in Supermarket Attack in Milan, One Killed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)