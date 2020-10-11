Yerevan [Armenia], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The parliament of the "unrecognised" Republic of Artsakh, otherwise known as Nagorno-Karabakh, has called on Armenia, Russia, and Iran to form an anti-terror unit to identify international terrorists in the region, the legislature has said in a statement.

"The National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic ... calls on the authorities of Armenia, Russia and Iran to ... establish a joint counter-terrorism coordination center for determining and developing joint plans to neutralize international terrorists who have infiltrated the region and their military bases," the statement read.

The Assembly also called on the three countries to condemn Azerbaijan's alleged use of terrorists in the hostilities. (ANI/Sputnik)

