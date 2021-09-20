Kabul [Afghanistan], September 20 (ANI): A Qatar Airways flight with 21 US citizens and 48 legal permanent residents departed Hamid Karzai International Airport over the weekend as part of the ongoing evacuation operation from Afghanistan.

"We can confirm that a Qatar Airways flight departed from Kabul on Sunday, September 19th with 21 US citizens and 48 lawful permanent residents onboard," Sputnik reported citing the US State Department.

Also Read | Amazon Bans 600 Chinese Brands From Its Store For Abusing Review Policy.

"We will continue to help US citizens, lawful permanent residents and Afghans affiliated with the US government to depart Afghanistan," the statement said.

The announcement comes as the US seeks to evacuate approximately 100 remaining American citizens who stayed in Afghanistan following the US's full withdrawal of troops on August 31, reported The Hill. (ANI)

Also Read | Biden Administration Launches Response to Health Harms from Extreme Heat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)