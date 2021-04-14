Kathmandu [Nepal], April 14 (ANI): Nepal Army launched on Tuesday "Mountain Cleaning Campaign 2021" with an aim to minimizing the effects of climate change and cleaning up six peaks.

Nepal's Chief of the Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapahanded handed over a banner to campaign leaders during a special ceremony organised at Nepali Army Headquarters, Bhadrakali, Nepali Army said in a release.

"The program is aimed at conserving the nature and environment, and minimizing the effects of climate change by cleaning up six peaks, which includes the Mount Everest, Lhotse, Makalu, Dhaulagiri, Pumori and AmaDablam," release from Nepali Army stated.

The Nepali Army has so far rescued and managed hundreds of people and corpses by carrying out search and rescue operations in difficult geographical conditions and harsh weather, the release said.

The Government of Nepal's program and Nepali Army led campaign is supported by Nepal Mountaineering Association, Himalayan Rescue Association, Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, Annapurna Conservation Area Project, Expedition Operators Associations, Himalayan Climate Initiative, ICIMOD, WWF Nepal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)