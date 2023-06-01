New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal alias Prachanda on Thursday said Nepal is now at the cusp of economic takeoff and the country has achieved political transformation, institutionalised peace and democracy.

"Nepal is now at the cusp of economic takeoff. We have achieved political transformation and institutionalised peace & democracy in the country," the Nepal PM said at the CII: India Nepal Summit.

Prachanda said: "Now, socio-economic transformation constitutes our top-most priority agenda. We had to double our efforts to ensure a resilient economic recovery in the post-COVID world."

The Nepal PM said the country needs enhanced level of investment, smooth transfer of reliable and affordable technology enhancement, capacity for production and productivity and generation of employment.

Earlier on Thursday, Dahal called on President Droupadi Murmu.

The Nepal PM, who is in India for a 4-day visit, met President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The President welcomed Prime Minister Prachanda and congratulated him on his appointment as Prime Minister of Nepal.

"She said that in view of his old association with India and his experience, India looks forward to a positive agenda in India-Nepal bilateral relations to take the age-old partnership to new heights. She expressed confidence that this visit would further strengthen the strong bond between the two countries," according to an official statement of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President remarked that bilateral cooperation between India and Nepal has grown recently. Even during the tough days of the COVID-19 epidemic, trade between the two nations was maintained.

The President further said that the open border between India and Nepal has encouraged tourism from both sides.

"She emphasised the need of reviving the spiritual tourist circuit to promote people-to-people contact and tourism. She said that Sister City Agreements and improvement in financial connectivity can also boost tourism between our two countries," the official statement read.

The President said that Nepal is a priority for India, and added that New Delhi looks forward to a development partnership with the Himalayan nation, including early completion of important projects.

Meanwhile, Prachanda on Thursday also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote, "Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar was pleased to receive the visiting Prime Minister of Nepal Rt. Hon @cmprachanda today. Age-old cultural ties between India and Nepal continue to be the bedrock of our relationship as we make good progress in other areas of our engagement." (ANI)

