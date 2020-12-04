Kathmandu [Nepal], December 4 (ANI): The Nepal government on Friday requested Radha Swami Satsang Vyas, a spiritual organisation, to facilitate an isolation centre having oxygen therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Nepali government in a letter stated that the discussion related to this matter was held at the COVID-19 Crisis Management Center (CCMC) in November 2020 with the participation of concerned groups.

The decision made by a meeting of Council of Ministers requested the organisation for the facilitation to establish an isolation centre with oxygen therapy, stated the letter. (ANI)

