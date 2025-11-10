Janakpurdham [Nepal], November 10 (ANI): The Office of the Chief Minister has been vandalised in Janakpur, Nepal, following political upheaval in the southern plains of Nepal.

Tensions started to flare in the Madhesh province bordering India after the appointment of UML parliamentary party leader Saroj Yadav as the Chief Minister.

The provincial assembly members, along with several individuals, entered the Chief Minister's chamber and vandalised furniture and property. They also threw away the national flag displayed in the office

The incident occurred shortly after Province Chief Sumitra Subedi Bhandari appointed Yadav as Chief Minister from a hotel in Bardibas, Mahottari, under Article 168 (3) of the Constitution, a move that has sparked widespread controversy across the province.

Security has been tightened in the provincial government premises following the incident. Politics in the Madhesh province has been thrown into turmoil after Province Chief Sumitra Devi Bhandari appointed CPN-UML Parliamentary Party leader Saroj Kumar Yadav as Chief Minister early Monday morning from a hotel in Bardibas, Mahottari.

Appointed as Province Chief during KP Sharma Oli's premiership, Bhandari bypassed the Nepali Congress-led alliance and swore in Yadav as Chief Minister under Article 168 (3) of the Constitution from a Bardibas hotel.

The move has triggered sharp political reactions across party lines. Former Chief Minister Jitendra Sonal, who resigned only a day earlier, accused Bhandari of betraying the people of Madhesh by secretly appointing Yadav while pretending to leave for medical treatment in Kathmandu.

The Nepali Congress, which had been preparing to form a new government with the Maoist Centre and Madhesh-based parties after breaking away from the UML alliance, has also expressed outrage.

Congress General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma took to social media platform X, calling the development a tragedy for federal politics.

"What has happened in Madhesh Province is deeply unfortunate. This 'anti-politics' will only fuel public frustration toward federalism," Sharma wrote. "Even when a government could have been formed under Article 168 (2), this farce was staged. We expect the judiciary to correct it."

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has also opposed Madhesh Province Chief Sumitra Subedi Bhandari's controversial decision to appoint CPN-UML leader Saroj Kumar Yadav as Chief Minister from a hotel in Bardibas.

RPP Chairman Rajendra Prasad Lingden said the party's attention had been drawn to its participation in the newly formed provincial government, calling it a serious violation of party discipline.

In a statement posted on social media, Lingden directed all RPP members involved in the Madhesh government to withdraw immediately, warning of action if they failed to comply. (ANI)

