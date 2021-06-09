Kathmandu, Jun 9 (PTI) Nepal reported 4,344 new cases of coronavirus, taking the nationwide tally to 615,652, while the death toll rose to 8,179 with 81 more fatalities, heath officials said on Wednesday.

Of the new infections, 915 were recorded in the Kathmandu Valley, health ministry spokesperson Dr Krishna Prasad Poudel said.

With 510,298 patients recovering from the disease so far, there are currently 80,336 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, he said.

As many as 5,768 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, Poudel said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 85.2 per cent.

