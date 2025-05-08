Kathmandu, May 8 (PTI) Nepal on Thursday said it was "deeply concerned" about the rising tensions in the region and asserted that the Himalayan nation will not allow its soil to be used against neighbours by "inimical" forces.

The comments by Nepal's Foreign Ministry came after India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday, hitting nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Punjab province in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepalese citizen.

"The Nepal government is deeply concerned about the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, in which a Nepali national also lost his precious life," said the statement.

"During this tragic period, Nepal and India stood in solidarity, united in shared grief and suffering," it said.

It said that Nepal "immediately and unequivocally" condemned the barbaric terrorist attack, "consistent with its resolute stance against all forms of terrorism."

The statement added that Nepal stands together with all in the fight against terrorism.

"In line with its principal position, Nepal shall not allow any inimical forces to use its soil against its neighbouring countries," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, former deputy prime minister and senior leader of the Nepali Congress, Bimalendra Nidhi, said, "We are with India in the fight against terrorism."

"We extend congratulations to the Indian Army on its successful Sindur Operation against the terrorists," Nidhi said in a post on X.

He called it a "natural response" against the Pahalgam terror attack.

