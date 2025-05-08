Moscow, May 8: Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is on a state visit to Russia, held bilateral talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin and emphasised that Beijing and Moscow continue to deepen relations under the current leadership of the two countries, state media of both countries said. The two leaders also signed a joint statement on further deepening the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era. In a joint press briefing in Moscow, Xi and Putin emphasised the strengthening of China-Russia ties amidst shifting global dynamics.

"Under my and your leadership, our political ties are getting stronger and practical cooperation is becoming closer, while cultural, humanitarian and regional ties and exchanges are gaining momentum," Xi was cited by Russian state media TASS at a meeting with Putin in the Kremlin. China, Xi said is ready to bear a special responsibility together with Russia as major global powers and permanent UN Security Council members, "dutifully and bravely protecting the truth about the history of World War II" Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin Declares a Ceasefire on May 8–10 for WWII Victory Day Over Nazi Germany.

Meanwhile, Chinese news agency Xinhua cited Xi as saying that "China and Russia have continuously deepened political mutual trust and strategic coordination, maintained close coordination and cooperation in international affairs, and injected valuable stability and positive energy into the changing and turbulent world." Xi, is on a state visit to Russia from May 7-10 to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

The meeting, "responds to the call of our time for protecting international justice and promoting reform of the global governance system," the Chinese leader said. Xi said that China stands ready to work with Russia to safeguard the global multilateral trading system and keep the industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded. This is the third time that the two leaders have interacted since the beginning of the year. Putin and Xi held talks via a video link in January and spoke over the phone in late February.

Ahead of their meeting, the Kremlin press service had announced that Putin and Xi will discuss the scope of their comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. They are also scheduled to hold strategic consultations on pressing international and regional issues. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said, the leaders will focus on the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline project, as well as touch upon Ukraine and Russia-US relations. US V-Day: Donald Trump Declares May 8 As ‘Victory Day’ Honouring 80th Anniversary of America’s Victory in World War 2.

Putin-Xi Jinping Meeting in Moscow

Putin and Xi Jinping have just met in a ceremonial video. Don’t make the mistake of thinking Xi Jinping won’t turn on Putin when the time is right. Putin is not surrounded by friends, but people that want to gain from Russia. Putin lives in a Shark tank. Nothing is safe. pic.twitter.com/xnccKxdaEP — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) May 8, 2025

Meanwhile, upon his arrival, Xi's plane was escorted by Russian Air Force aircraft after it entered the country's airspace. When Xi arrived at the Vnukovo Airport in Moscow, he was welcomed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and other senior government officials.

