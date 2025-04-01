Kathmandu [Nepal], April 1 (ANI): Nepal is set to sign an MoU on tourism and culture with Thailand this week as the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli started off for Southeast Asian nation on Tuesday.

Oli departed from the VVIP Lounge of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, at the invitation of the Thai Prime Minister Phatthonghan Shinawatra. This is the first official visit of Nepali Prime Minister to Thailand after establishment of diplomatic relation in between the two countries 65 years back.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font in Delhi, Holds Bilateral Talks (See Pics and Video).

Oli is accompanied by Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba; Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister; Yuba Raj Khatiwada, economic and development advisor to the prime minister; and several high-ranking government officials.

"This is the first official visit by the Prime Minister of Nepal after 65 years of diplomatic relations. In the meantime, there has been a situation where we are so close and like a transit point, we go here and there, but there has been no official visit. To put an end to that, this time, this is the first official visit by the Chief Executive from Nepal. In this sense, I think this visit is important in itself," the Prime Minister said addressing the house session on Monday.

Also Read | What Is Liberation Day? Here's Everything You Need To Know About US President Donald Trump's Tariff Announcements on April 2.

Agreements on culture and tourism will be signed between the two governments, while Nepali and Thai private sectors and universities will sign six more memorandums of understanding, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

After signing of the bilateral agreements, two prime ministers will hold a joint press conference. Oli's Thailand visit will conclude with a meeting with King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

"During the visit, bilateral talks will be held with her Excellency the Prime Minister. This time, two MoUs will be signed regarding tourism and culture. Six MoUs will be signed between the non-governmental sector in the presence of the two Prime Ministers. After the bilateral talks, I will participate in a joint press briefing with the Prime Minister of Thailand. First day of the official visit will end after a meeting with the King of Thailand," the Prime Minister said.

Oli announced that he also will be delivering speech at the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Thai capital-Bangkok.

Along with, the Nepali Prime Minister also informed the parliament that he will be holding sideline talks with foreign leaders during the BIMSTEC summit.

"There is time constraint, most of the leaders of the member countries are scheduled to arrive in Bangkok only on April 2. However, sideline talks are planned with the leaders of the remaining countries immediately after the summit, as much as possible. On the 22nd, we will participate in the BIMSTEC summit. In the morning, I will participate in the signing ceremony of the Maritime Transport Cooperation Agreement. In the afternoon, I am scheduled to address the summit," Oli said.

The Thai prime minister will chair the opening session, leading discussions on key topics such as trade and investment, infrastructure connectivity, and food security cooperation.

BIMSTEC, established in 1997, fosters regional cooperation between South and Southeast Asia. It comprises seven-member states--Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Thailand chairs the group for the 2022-2024 period, until the handover at the upcoming summit. BIMSTEC aspires to achieve a "prosperous, resilient, and open region known as pro-BIMSTEC" by 2030. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)