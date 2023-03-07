New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Nepali Embassy in India on Tuesday celebrated Holi and International Women's Day.

Nepali Ambassador to India Shankar Prasad Sharma on the occasion said: "I am very happy to organize this kind of program in the Nepal Embassy here. Many people, including diplomats, have attended this program and are enjoying it."

He said: "I also would like to salute our embassy colleagues for organizing the same thing. Today, I think we are also celebrating International Women's Day. I would like to wish all the best for very hard-working, intelligent, talented women of the world, including Nepal, and including in the embassy and those who are present here."

He said that Nepalis have already celebrated Holi yesterday and that in Nepal, Holi is called Fagu Purnima.

Holi in India will be celebrated on March 8.

The Nepali Ambassador further said that: "Nepal has also made significant progress in the area of education. We talk about gender parity, it's more than one. If you talk about the business owned by women in Nepal, it is more than 33 per cent. If you talk about the representation at the local level, in the government in Nepal, it's more than 40 per cent. And the parliament, national parliament and the provinces, it's about 33 per cent. So I think we have made a great achievement, but we need to do a lot more in this area, including health and education."

Holi celebrations at the Nepali embassy were marked with various dance performances. Everybody was dressed in colourful clothes. Women were seen dancing together.

On Monday, with fun and gaiety, diplomats and several other people took part in the Holi Mahotsav 2023 hosted by MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi in Delhi.

The video of foreign delegates playing Holi went viral on social media. Delegates from many countries took part in Holi Mahotsav 2023 organised by the Ministry of External Affairs. Foreign diplomats were seen dancing to Bollywood songs in the programme.

At the programme, Meenakashi Lekhi said that the G20 is on and everybody is looking upto India for solutions to some tough problems.

Lekhi also said, "Holi is the victory of good over evil and that is the message for today as well."

Brendan Ward, Ireland's Ambassador to India said, "Holi is one of the most famous of many festivals of India. It is celebrated around the world. It is a popular festival now in Ireland, especially among the Indian students at the university. In the context of India's G20 Presidency, it is an opportunity for India to showcase its culture in the wider world." (ANI)

