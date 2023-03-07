Rome, March 7: Two Italian air force pilots were killed on Tuesday during an exercise when the light aircraft they were flying collided mid-air and crashed to the ground, Italy's air force said in a statement.

The two U-208 aircraft crashed near the Guidonia military airport, located around 25 kilometres (15 miles) northeast of Rome. No injuries on the ground were reported. Russia Plane Crash: Military Plane Crashes in Residential Area of Yeysk City (Watch Video).

Video: Pilots Die After Two Italian Air Force Planes Collide Mid-Air

Italian news agency ANSA said one of the planes landed in a field and the other fell onto a parked car. Nepal Plane Crash: Ghazipur Passengers on Yeti Airlines Plane Were Live on Facebook When It Crashed (Watch Video).

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences to the pilots' families and colleagues.

