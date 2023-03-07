New York, March 7: A woman was left scarred for life after a pet dog ripped off her nose during a vicious attack. The dog is owned by her father who rescued it and bought it home five years ago. The surgeons had to perform four extensive reconstructive surgeries on her face. Trinity Rowles, a trainee nurse, was attacked on September 9, 2022, in Pennsylvania by Pitbull and a Bully cross called Irish. Dog Attack in US: Minor Boy Mauled to Death by Four Canines in Idaho, Mother Injured While Saving Him.

According to the Mirror UK, the horrific attack happened when the woman tried to walk away from him. The dog pounced on her and started chewing on her nose as she fell down. The dog then caught her hand in its jaw and started biting. The pet further dragged her across the yard, the report said. Dog Attack Cases on the Rise: Wrong Choices by Dog-Owners, Shrinking Living Spaces Invite Trouble.

The canine left the woman and walked away as if nothing has happened. She was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital and then transferred to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for urgent treatment. The woman underwent a skin graft using skin from the top of her forehead and scalp along with cartilage taken from her ear a week after the attack. The woman's father and neighbours called emergency services and the dog was shot dead.

