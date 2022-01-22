Kathmandu, Jan 22 (PTI) The youth of Nepal can learn many lessons from the life of Ganesh Man Singh, the veteran democratic leader who steered the 1990 People's Movement that restored multi-party democracy in the country, said the late leader's daughter here on Saturday.

Meeta Singh spoke at a function organised here to release her book titled ‘The Struggle of Ganesh Man Singh'. The 184-page book is an attempt to help the international community get acquainted with Singh's contributions and contemporary Nepali politics.

Singh was the leader of the democratic movement of 1990 in Nepal. He is revered as the Father of Democracy and the Iron-man of Nepali Politics. He joined Praja Parishad to protest against the autocratic rule of the Ranas.

"Greatly inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, who selflessly dedicated his entire life to the service of the people of India, Singh showed the examples of integrity, empathy and compassion, from which today's youth can learn many lessons," said author Meeta.

"G.M. Singh led the struggle for democracy twice during his lifetime, in 1950 against the Rana oligarchy and then in 1990 against the autocratic partyless Panchayat System," she said.

Speaking at the event, senior Nepali Congress leader and son of the late leader, Prakash Man Singh, said his father dedicated his entire life to establishing democracy in Nepal, maintaining democratic values and transforming the society.

Singh's main focus was bringing about economic revolution and inclusiveness in the country after the success of the People's Movement of 1990, he said.

"Today's youths should get inspiration from Ganesh Man Singh, who spent half of his 60-year political career either in jail or in exile in India," said the former deputy prime minister.

"Democratic struggle of 1990 could not have succeeded without Singh's leadership as he was the only person who could unite the Nepali Congress Party and the United Left Front to launch a struggle against the autocratic regime," said senior journalist Kanak Mani Dixit.

Singh died in Kathmandu in September 1997 at the age of 81.

