Kathmandu, Sep 17 (PTI) Nepal's number of coronavirus cases neared 60,000 on Thursday after 1,246 new infections were detected in a single day, the health ministry said.

Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that 1,246 new COVID-19 cases were reported while conducting 10,641 tests across the country in the past 24 hours.

Also Read | Donald Trump Accused of Sexual Assault by Former Model Amy Dorris at US Open Tennis Championship 23 Years Ago.

With this, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 has reached 59,573, he said.

The number of coronavirus patients currently undergoing treatment is 16,241.

Also Read | Chinese Whistleblower Li-Meng Yan’s Twitter Account Suspended Days After Her Claim That Coronavirus Was Made in Wuhan Lab.

Four people have died of COVID-19 in the country, taking the total number of fatalities to 383.

The national capital Kathmandu on Thursday reported 618 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

A total of 42,949 people have recovered from the disease.

“Of the total coronavirus infections, 72 per cent have recovered,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)