Kathmandu, Aug 9 (PTI) Nepal on Sunday reported two more deaths from COVID-19 and 380 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's toll to 75 and total infections to 22,972.

According to Dr Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson for the Health Ministry, the new cases were detected as 8,515 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As of Saturday, a total of 6,544 active COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at different isolation centres across Nepal. Nepal's coronavirus recovery rate stands at 71.1 per cent.

