Kathmandu, May 3 (PTI) Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs N.P. Saud will attend the coronation of UK's King Charles III in London over the weekend, the Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Saud will leave for London on Thursday to attend the 74-year-old monarch's coronation on May 6, a statement by the ministry said.

This will be his first foreign visit after assuming the office.

During his stay in London, the minister will attend the Coronation Ceremony at Westminster Abbey and the Reception, which will be hosted at Buckingham Palace.

Saud will have other official engagements as well and will return to Kathmandu on May 9, the release said. PTI SBP

