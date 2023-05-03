Moscow, May 3: Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight.

The Kremlin decried the alleged attack attempt as a “terrorist act” and said Russian military and security forces disabled the drones before they could strike. Vladimir Putin Survived Assassination Attempt? Kremlin Says Ukraine Attempted To Kill Russian President.

It said no damage or casualties took place, and didn't provide any other details.

The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged.

