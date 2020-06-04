World News | Nepal's Single Day COVID-19 Cases Cross 300-mark for First Time

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 4 (ANI): As many as 334 new cases of coronavirus and one death have been reported in Nepal in the last 24 hours, said the Health Ministry on Thursday.

For the first time, the single-day cases have crossed the 300-mark.

With 334 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in Nepal has spiked to 2,634, including 10 deaths and 290 recoveries, The Himalayan Times quoted the Health Ministry as saying.

The Ministry further said that of the newly infected, 319 are males and 15 females.

In total, 2,450 males and 184 females have been infected with the disease so far.

The infection has now spread to 65 districts in the country. (ANI)

