Tel Aviv [Israel], November 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday emphasised Israel's commitment to a protracted conflict with Hamas, declaring it a "war to the end," CNN reported.

Speaking to soldiers of Israel's Caracal Battalion during a visit, Netanyahu clarified that this was not merely an 'operation' or a 'round,' but a sustained effort to eliminate the threat posed by the militant group. "This is neither an 'operation' nor a 'round' but a war to the end. It is important to me that you know this. This is not lip service, but from the heart and mind. If we do not finish them, it will come back," the Israeli PM said.

Also Read | Israel Combining Land, Air, Naval Forces in War, Operating Inside Gaza, Says IDF Spokesperson Richard Hecht (Watch Video).

Netanyahu, when pressed on accountability for the October 7 attack on Israel, he such "difficult" questions until the conclusion of the ongoing war. In an interview with CNN, he acknowledged the need to address accountability but emphasised the immediate necessity of uniting the country to achieve victory over Hamas.

"We're going to answer all these questions," the prime minister said, adding that "right now, I think what we have to do is unite the country for one purpose: to achieve victory."

Also Read | Kfir Bibas: Hamas’ Youngest Hostage Is Only 10 Months Old; Had Just Begun Crawling, Says His Grandfather.

Meanwhile, a circulating image on social media revealed troops of the IDF's Golani Brigade inside Gaza's parliament building in Gaza City after its capture. The Palestinian Legislative Council building, which has been under Hamas's control since 2007, saw Israeli forces gain control, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli military also reported on Monday that it had targeted a group of Hamas fighters "embedded" among civilians at Gaza's Al-Quds Hospital.

"During operations carried out by the 188th Brigade, RPG fire and small arms fire were directed at the soldiers from the direction of the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City," the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"The shooting was carried out by a terrorist squad that had embedded itself within a group of civilians at the entrance of the hospital," it added.

According to the IDF, the fighters fired upon Israeli troops from the hospital entrance, leading to an exchange of fire that resulted in approximately 21 terrorists being killed.

On the Palestinian side, the Health Ministry in the occupied West Bank provided updated casualty figures for Gaza. It was reported that since October 7, Israeli attacks have resulted in the deaths of 11,180 Palestinians, including 4,609 children and 3,100 women. Injuries from the assaults have affected 28,200 individuals.

Fifteen patients, including six newborns, have died at Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza due to power outages and a shortage of medical supplies. The Hamas-run health ministry also noted the loss of 202 healthcare workers and the disabling of 53 ambulances.

The Ministry of Health in Ramallah, drawing data from medical sources in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, expressed challenges in updating daily reports on the death toll, citing Israeli attacks on hospitals as the cause of the disruption.

The Ministry of Health in Ramallah draws data from medical sources in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)