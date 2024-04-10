London, April 10 (PTI) A grand new exhibition that brings together many previously unseen works to explore the life and legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the 19th century founder of the Sikh Empire, opened at the Wallace Collection museum in London on Wednesday.

‘Ranjit Singh: Sikh, Warrior, King' features historic objects from the legendary ruler's court, courtiers and family members, including those personally owned by the Maharaja and the most famous of his wives, Maharani Jind Kaur. Besides the glittering weaponry associated with the period of his reign between 1799 and 1849, the collection brings together intricate miniature paintings and exquisite jewellery from the Sikh Empire, drawn from major public and private collections.

“This show has been four years in the making, primarily looking at the Sikh arms and armour of the Wallace Collection as a window into the past and adding some context with portraits, textiles, jewellery, the fine objects from the period to tell the story of the Lion of Punjab,” Davinder Toor, guest curator of the exhibition, told PTI.

“This exhibition is a unique opportunity, through adding context, to examine the period of time and also deconstruct how it is that we have got where we are today, particularly in diaspora communities exploring their identity. We look at the complex relationships that cross cultural boundaries and bring out themes of love, devotion, overcoming adversity,” said the British Sikh scholar.

London's Wallace Collection is renowned as the home of one of the finest collections of arms and armour in the world and for the first time its Sikh treasure trove is placed in its historic and artistic context, complete with traditional music of the time.

“These works of art deserve to be better known by the public, and I am thrilled that they will be in the spotlight as we tell the incredible story of Ranjit Singh. As well as his military prowess and political genius, the Lion of the Punjab was known for the diversity and tolerance he fostered in his Empire, and celebrating this has never been more important,” said Dr Xavier Bray, Wallace Collection Director and co-curator of the exhibition.

Themed across five rooms, the exhibition opens with a look at the warrior culture handed down to Ranjit Singh from the Sikh Gurus; the masters of war section explores his insatiable appetite for expansion; Lahore Durbar explores his reign as a popular ruler and family life with several wives; his modernising phase explores Ranjit Singh's cordial relations with foreign powers; and the legacy section examines the aftermath of the collapse of the Sikh kingdom, with his son and heir Maharaja Duleep Singh's bust marking the final object of the display.

The new exhibition, on till October, showcases a richly mounted sword in gold and gemstones thought to have belonged to Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Other highlights include an incredibly fine miniature painting of Ranjit Singh, on public display for the first time from the Toor Collection, and the lavishly decorated golden throne of the ruler, on loan from the Victoria & Albert (V&A) Museum.

The ruler's extravagant durbar in the imperial walled city of Lahore was associated with sumptuous objects, with examples of such objects in the exhibition demonstrating the sheer variety of cultural and artistic influences of this unique kingdom. Also, in the spotlight are the multi-faith themes of the era, with Hindu symbolism merging with the traditions associated with Sikh warriors.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh is famous for quashing the ambitions of the ferocious but disunited Afghan tribes on his north-western border. To seal his victories, the Maharaja took the fabled Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Afghans, which had been looted from the famous Peacock Throne of the Mughals during the Persian invasions of Nadir Shah. Now a part of the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London, the exhibition also has a very early sketch of the infamous Koh-i-Noor among its many dazzling displays.

