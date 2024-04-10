Greece Boat Tragedy: 17 Rescued, at Least Three Believed Missing As Boat Carrying Migrants From Turkey Hits Rocks in Chios

Rescuers on the eastern Greek island of Chios on Wednesday searched for at least three people believed missing after a boat carrying migrants from nearby Turkey hit rocks, officials said.

World PTI| Apr 10, 2024 05:51 PM IST
Greece Boat Tragedy: 17 Rescued, at Least Three Believed Missing As Boat Carrying Migrants From Turkey Hits Rocks in Chios
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Wikipedia)

Athens, April 10: Rescuers on the eastern Greek island of Chios on Wednesday searched for at least three people believed missing after a boat carrying migrants from nearby Turkey hit rocks, officials said.

Fourteen people, including eight children, were rescued by the coast guard off rugged coasts on the northeast of the island, some 20 km (12.5 miles) from Turkey. Three men were later found ashore. Earthquake in Greece: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Country, Authorities Evaluating Potential Risk of Tsunamis.

Coast guard officials said three patrol vessels were looking for other possible survivors, while at least three people were reported missing by the rescued migrants. The boat has not been located. Greece Legalises Same-Sex Marriage, Becomes First Orthodox Christian Country to Do So.

Greek islands in the eastern Aegean Sea are a common entry point into the European Union for migrants using Turkey-based smuggling networks in waters patrolled by the EU border protection agency Frontex. (AP)

