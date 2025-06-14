San Jose (Costa Rica), Jun 14 (AP) Violeta Chamorro, an unassuming homemaker who was thrust into politics by her husband's assassination and stunned the world by ousting the ruling Sandinista party in presidential elections and ending Nicaragua's civil war, has died, her family said in a statement on Saturday. She was 95.

The country's first female president, known as Doña Violeta to both supporters and detractors, she presided over the Central American nation's uneasy transition to peace after nearly a decade of conflict between the Sandinista government of Daniel Ortega and US-backed Contra rebels.

Also Read | MV Wan Hai 503 Fire: ICG, Indian Navy and IAF Execute High-Risk Operation To Stabilise Fire-Hit Singaporean Vessel off Kochi.

At nearly seven years, Chamorro's was the longest single term ever served by a democratically elected Nicaraguan leader, and when it was over she handed over the presidential sash to an elected civilian successor — a relative rarity for a country with a long history of strongman rule, revolution and deep political polarisation.

Chamorro died in San Jose, Costa Rica, according to the family's statement shared by her son, Carlos Chamorro, on X. (AP)

Also Read | 'Will Strike Every Target of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Regime': Benjamin Netanyahu Vows to Continue to Strike Hard at Iran, Says 'Israeli Air Force Planes to Be Soon Over Tehna'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)