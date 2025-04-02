Niamey (Niger), Apr 2 (AP) Niger's military junta has freed dozens of former government officials and military officers detained after a coup in 2023 as part of what military authorities have described as efforts to reform the country.

The officials were released from prisons with immediate effect "in accordance with recommendations from the national reform conference,” according to a statement read on state television late Tuesday, referring to a recent conference that also set out how the country may transition to democratic rule.

Some of the officials had worked in the cabinet of the deposed administration of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Among those freed were Mahamane Sani Issoufou, former oil minister and son of ex-president Mahamadou Issoufou, and Foumakoye Gado, president of the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism, the ruling party under Bazoum's administration.

Activists and at least one journalist were also freed, as well as military officials in detention before the coup, including those accused of attempting to overthrow Bazoum's government. Others have been detained for much longer for other alleged offences, including “conspiracy against state security."

Their freedom came days after junta leader Abdourahamane Tchiani was sworn as the country's president for a transition period of five years under a new charter that replaced the West African nation's constitution. (AP)

