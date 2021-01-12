Karachi, Jan 12 (PTI) Pakistani police on Tuesday arrested nine suspects in connection to the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Pakistan's Sindh province.

The incident came to light when the body of the victim, a resident of Laung Khan Larik area in Khairpur who went missing on January 9, was found in a banana orchard on January 11, police said.

The post mortem report had confirmed the minor girl was first raped and then strangulated to death by the assailants.

Fida Hussain Mastoi , the Sukkur range Deputy Inspector General (DIG), said that the girl worked as a housemaid near to her house.

“Her father is a motorbike rickshaw driver and has eight children,” he said.

Mastoi said the girl often used to stay at her employer's house and it was in the knowledge of her parents, which is why they did not notice her absence until a day after she went missing.

He said when the girl didn't return home for two-days they went searching at her workplace but they were told she had left two days back.

Mastoi said that later the girl's body was found at a banana orchid and police had also traced the footprints of two suspects at the spot.

“Police have picked up nine suspects so far,” he said. Mastoi said DNA tests of all the suspects will be conducted at the Forensic & Molecular Biology Laboratory of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, while a case will be registered into the incident.

