Balochistan [Pakistan], July 14 (ANI): Nine months have passed since the alleged enforced disappearance of two Baloch brothers, Junaid Hameed and Yasir Hameed, yet their family remains without any official word on their fate or whereabouts, deepening their anguish and sense of abandonment, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to The Balochistan Post, Junaid Hameed was allegedly abducted on October 8, 2024, near the Bhawani Shah Pump in Hub Chowki by Pakistani security forces. Merely three days later, on October 11, his elder brother Yasir Hameed was reportedly picked up from Khil, Kalat. Since then, both have remained missing, with no legal acknowledgement or explanation provided by the authorities.

In a statement issued this week, their sister Yasmeen Hameed described the past nine months as a "relentless nightmare" marked by fear, uncertainty, and psychological torment. "These nine months have been like living through a horror story," she said. "Every moment is filled with restlessness, fear, and hopelessness. The silence of the state institutions only deepens our despair."

The Balochistan Post reported that Yasmeen has taken all legal avenues available to her. She has filed numerous petitions, taken part in protest demonstrations, and met with officials who repeatedly assured her of progress. Despite these efforts, no meaningful information has been shared, and no developments have occurred.

"Despite being promised by officials that our loved ones would be surfaced, nothing has changed. My brothers have disappeared," Yasmeen told The Balochistan Post.

Their case highlights a wider pattern of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where families often face silence, fear, and harassment. Human rights organisations have long raised concerns over the state's failure to ensure justice and accountability in such cases.

Yasmeen has now become the public face of her family's struggle. "We want answers. We want justice. We want the safe recovery of our loved ones. Please raise your voice with us," she pleaded to the public through The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

