Sharjah, July 14: An Indian woman died after a fire broke out in her apartment in Sharjah, local media reported. The 46-year-old woman was reportedly performing a special ritual in her home in the Al Majaz area on Thursday night, when the fire erupted, leading to her death, the Gulf News reported officials as saying.

The fire was started in a unit located on the eighth floor of an 11-storey residential building. Police have begun an investigation. The woman's body has been transferred to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy, the Gulf News reported.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old woman from Kerala and her toddler daughter were found dead in their apartment in Sharjah's Al Nahda neighbourhood on July 8, Khaleej Times reported. The woman who hailed from Kollam and had moved to the UAE around two years ago with her husband was living separately for the past few months due to ongoing family disputes.

A Gulf News report cited a forensic report that the child died from "airway obstruction, possibly by a pillow." The report confirmed that the woman had died by suicide and she was found hanging in the apartment by emergency responders. A social worker shared with Khaleej Times, that a handwritten note in Malayalam -- believed to have been written by the deceased -- contains details suggesting emotional distress and allegations of abuse.

Al Buhairah Police Station is investigating the incident.

