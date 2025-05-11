New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Diplomatic communication between India and Pakistan remained restricted to military channels, with no talks taking place between the National Security Advisors (NSA) or Foreign Ministers of the two countries, sources reported.

The only discussions occurred between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs). This limited engagement became critical as a series of events unfolded, leading to Indian airstrikes on key Pakistani military installations.

Also Read | PNRA Website Goes Offline: Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority’s Website Currently Unavailable for ‘Maintainance’ Amid India-Pakistan Tensions.

The situation escalated significantly on May 9 and the morning of May 10, when India launched precision airstrikes on Pakistani military targets. Described by sources as a "hell fire" operation, the strikes targeted critical sites, including the Rahim Yar Khan airbase, where the runway was "totally flattened," and the Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan in Chaklala, which suffered severe damage. The strikes were characterised by precision and intensity, directly impacting strategic locations.

Tensions had been building in the days leading up to the strikes. According to sources, India had informed Pakistan's DGMO on May 7 that it had targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistani territory, but there was no response. It was only after the airstrikes on May 9 and 10 that Pakistan's DGMO requested a conversation with his Indian counterpart at 1:00 pm on May 10.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: India's Precision Strikes Severely Damaged Pakistan's Nur Khan Air Base; Rahim Yar Khan Airbase Runway Completely Flattened, Say Sources.

The escalation drew international attention when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after speaking with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, reached out to Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Rubio informed Jaishankar that Pakistan was prepared for talks. However, India maintained that any discussions should be strictly between the DGMOs. Following this, Pakistan's DGMO initiated contact.

The airstrikes were not limited to military bases. According to sources, they also targeted terror camps in Muridke and Bahawalpur, known to be closely linked with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). India's approach was clear -- it would not focus on minor camps but directly target key headquarters associated with terror activities.

India is now preparing to present a detailed dossier at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with the latest evidence of Pakistan's involvement in terrorism. A team is expected to present this evidence next week before the UNSCR 1267 sanctions committee.

Sources further highlighted that the strikes demonstrated a significant gap in military capabilities between India and Pakistan. Indian airstrikes were described as precise and devastating, while Pakistan's retaliatory attempts were largely ineffective. "The difference between India and Pakistan was massive. India attacked at will, and most of Pakistan's attacks were foiled," sources stated.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier made India's position clear during a phone call with US Secretary of State Rubio on May 1. "We will hit the terrorists in Pakistan, and there should be no doubt about it," he told Rubio, according to sources. This message was reinforced by the airstrikes on May 9 and 10.

India has also emphasised its clear position on Kashmir, stating, "There is only one matter left -- the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). There is nothing else to talk. If they talk about handing over terrorists, we can talk. We don't have any intention of any other topic. We don't want anyone to mediate. We don't need anyone to mediate," sources confirmed.

The strikes were part of a broader strategy to dismantle terror networks at their core. Rather than targeting smaller, peripheral camps, India focused on key locations directly associated with terror infrastructure. This was underscored by the strikes on Muridke and Bahawalpur, both closely tied to ISI operations.

The escalation follows India's launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, which was a response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 people lost their lives. The operation targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Despite an initial understanding between the DGMOs to cease firing and military action, violations continued, leading to Indian retaliation, as per sources. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)