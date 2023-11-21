Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Seoul, Nov 21 (AP) North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit.

The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Hostage Release Deal Likely on November 21, Say Officials.

The North's claim could not immediately be independently confirmed.

The North Korean statement says leader Kim Jong Un observed the launch. It said the spy satellite would enhance North Korea's war readiness in response to its rivals' hostile military moves.

Also Read | India Issues Travel Advisory for Myanmar, Asks Its Nationals in Country to Register with Embassy in Yangon.

The statement says the country plans to fire more spy satellites. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)