Seoul, Jun 17 (AP) Russian state news agency RIA Novosti says North Korea will send thousands of military construction workers and deminers to Russia.

The Russian new agency cited top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu as making the comments during his visit to North Korea on Tuesday.

Also Read | Basmati Rice To Get Cheaper in India? Basmati Rice Prices May Fall As India-Iran Trade Disrupted by Conflict, Say Experts.

North Korea has already sent thousands of troops and conventional weapons to support Russia's war against Ukraine amid booming military partnerships between the two nations.

During his earlier visit to Pyongyang earlier this month, Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un discussed rebuilding the Kursk region, according to Russian state media. (AP)

Also Read | China Blast: 9 Killed, 26 Injured in Explosion at Fireworks Plant in Linli County in Hunan Province; Video Shows Thick Plume of Smoke Rising From Factory Site.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)