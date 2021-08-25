New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval hosted the inaugural meeting of the National Security Advisers of the IBSA grouping on Wednesday, as part of the preparatory process for the next IBSA Summit of Leaders scheduled for September this year.

During the inaugural meeting today, held virtually, discussions were held on maritime security, the fight against terrorism and transnational organized crime and cyber security.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release, the theme for India's Chairship under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "Democracy for Demography and Development". This was the first such meeting of National Security Advisers of IBSA countries, reflecting the importance of closer cooperation among the three countries to meet growing political and security challenges in the world.

India, Brazil and South Africa are three large developing countries located in three different continents bound by common values of democracy and pluralism. They are also all maritime nations.

"During the meeting, discussions were held on maritime security, fight against terrorism and transnational organized crime, and cyber security. Participants agreed that terrorism, in particular, cross-border terrorism undertaken through state sponsorship, continues to be the most potent threat to global peace and security and must be fought through united efforts," MEA said in a statement.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation in intelligence sharing, exchange of best practices amongst concerned national agencies and capacity building, MEA said.

Maritime security was identified as an important area of future cooperation. It was agreed to strengthen mechanisms to combat piracy and drug and human trafficking and ensure security of sea lines of communication and energy and sustainable exploitation of marine resources, including fishing.

The next round of the trilateral 'IBSAMAR' maritime exercise will be held at the earliest. India also invited Brazil and South Africa for the MILAN naval exercise in 2022. India proposed cooperation among the defence industries based on the respective strengths of each country and the pooling of resources for joint development of platforms, including naval platforms.

Representatives of the three countries also agreed to enhance practical cooperation in cyber security and accepted India's offer to organise an Experts Group Meeting on Cyber Security. They also agreed to further strengthen coordination within the UN on cyber and ICT issues. (ANI)

