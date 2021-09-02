Brasilia [Brazil], September 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 27,345 to 20,804,215 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 737 to 581,150 people within the same period of time.

More than 19.77 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 24,589 new coronavirus cases, with 839 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

