Beijing, Jul 15 (AP) Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang says the technology giant has won approval from the Trump administration to sell its advanced H20 artificial intelligence computer chips to China.

Huang made the comments in a company blog late Monday and also spoke about the coup on China's state-run CGTN television network in remarks shown on X.

Also Read | Sex Scandal Hits Buddhist Clergy in Thailand: 6 Senior Monks Defrocked After Alleged Blackmail by Woman Over Sexual Relationship, Authorities Find Explicit Videos and Images on Her Phone.

The White House announced in April that it would restrict sales of Nvidia's H20 chips and AMD's MI308 chips to China.

Nvidia said the tighter export controls would cost the company an extra USD 5.5 billion.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump To Visit UK in September; King Charles III and Queen Camilla To Host Him at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

Huang and other technology leaders have been lobbying President Donald Trump to reverse the restrictions. They argue that such limits hinder US competition in a leading edge sector in one of the world's largest markets for technology. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)