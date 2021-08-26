Kabul, Aug 26 (AP) A US official says several Marines were killed and a number of other American military were wounded Thursday in an attack on Kabul's airport.

US officials have said that information is still coming in and they are trying to determine exact numbers of casualties.

Also Read | Kabul Blasts: 2 Explosions Near Airport Rock Afghanistan Capital as Thousands Try to Flee Country After Taliban Takeover, At least 40 Dead; What We Know So Far.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing military operations.

The Pentagon would not say what troops were involved but acknowledged that "a number of US service members were killed." (AP)

Also Read | US Capitol Police Officers Sue Donald Trump, Allies and Members Over Insurrection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)