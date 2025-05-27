Marengo (US), May 27 (AP) An Ohio sheriff's deputy who responded to a domestic violence call at a home was fatally shot by a suspect who was wounded, authorities said.

The Morrow County Sheriff's office said the shooting occurred Monday night in the town of Marengo, about 56 km north of Columbus. The deputy's name has not been released.

Also Read | Errol Musk, Father of Billionaire Elon Musk, to Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya in June, Say Sources.

In a statement posted on the department's Facebook page, Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton said the deputy was shot shortly after he arrived at the home. The deputy and the suspect were both taken to a hospital, where the deputy was pronounced dead a short time later.

“There are no words to express the pain being felt by our office,” Hinton said.

Also Read | Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Date and Live Streaming: How and Where To Watch the 72nd Miss World Festival Online? Complete Details About the Prestigious Beauty Pageant.

The suspect remains hospitalised in serious condition, Hinton said. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office will lead the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from the state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)