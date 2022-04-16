Tunis, Apr 16 (AP) A commercial oil tanker carrying more than 750 tonnes of diesel ran aground overnight from Friday to Saturday in the Gulf of Gabes in southeastern Tunisia.

According to the Ministry of the Environment, the ship sank late Saturday morning due to water seeping into the engine room. Only the bow of the boat was still visible.

As soon as the accident was announced Friday night, the Environment Ministry announced the activation of the national emergency response plan, put in place over the potential threat of maritime pollution.

The “Xelo,” which was flying the flag of Equatorial Guinea, had left the port of Damietta in Egypt heading for Malta, but was diverted from its route due to bad weather conditions.

The crew was saved by teams from the Maritime Guard and Civil Protection. (AP)

