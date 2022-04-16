Easter, also known as Resurrection Sunday marks the end of the mourning period between Jesus Christ's crucifixion and rebirth, as well as a time to express gratitude to the Lord and Saviour for taking on the world's sins. Easter 2022 falls on April 17 this year. Easter Sunday is celebrated to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and It is observed as a day of new hope and reflection, and it marks the beginning of a new life.

The festival is celebrated commonly by hosting feasts, Easter egg hunts, egg decorations and many more. But there are intriguing and unique traditions for Easter around the world. Have a Look! Easter 2022 Egg Hunt Ideas To Make the Easter Sunday Super Fun and Special for Kids and Adults!

Special Easter Traditions Around The World

1. Giant Omelette Fest

Giant Omelet Festival (Photo Credit: Youtube)

In a Southern French of Haux, a giant omelette is served in the main square every year. It is massive in size and contains more than 15,000 eggs; it feeds up to 1,000 people. It is said that when Napoleon and his army travelled through the south of France, they stopped in a small town and ate omelettes.

2. Australian Bilby

Australian Easter Bilby (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Confectioners in Australia have created chocolate likenesses of the Australian Bilby in an attempt to raise awareness about the dwindling Bilby population. Rabbit-Free Australia began a campaign in 1991 to replace the Easter bunny with the Easter bilby, also known as the rabbit-eared bandicoot. People now eat chocolate bilby instead of chocolate rabbits. Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes: Images, Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate Resurrection Sunday.

3. Kite Flying

Kite Flying (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

On Good Friday, people in Bermuda fly homemade kites. According to legend, the tradition began when a local teacher struggled to explain Jesus' resurrection to his Sunday school class. So he built a kite to demonstrate the concept. People come to Horseshoe Bay Beach to show off and fly their homemade kites, which are often bold, brightly coloured geometric designs.

4. Cruixification In the Philippines

Crucifixion Reenactment (Photo Credit: Wikipedia)

Some devout Catholics in the Philippines have begun to practise self-crucifixion and self-flagellation on Easter. Their reasoning is that it aids in the purification and cleansing of the world's sins. The Roman Catholic Church is opposed to the practice and has worked hard to discourage it, but with little success. And the practice has been considered very dangerous and gruesome and is discouraged by Catholic churches.

Some of these traditions are fun, while some have historical context connections and some are very dangerous. Easter surely is a very dynamic festival with holy meaning.

