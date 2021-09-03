Ottawa [Canada] September 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Two freight trains collided in Canada's Ontario province on Thursday, leaving one person with minor injuries, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The cargo trains collided in Prescott, about 90 kilometers south of Ottawa.

A tweet from the police showed several train cars derailed and were lying on their sides. (ANI/Xinhua)

