Male [Maldives], December 6 (ANI): Outgoing Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar, paid a farewell visit to President Mohamed Muizzu on Thursday.

Mahawar reflected on his tenure in the Maldives, describing it as a "great honour and privilege" to serve as India's representative. He also expressed confidence that the special bond between the two nations would continue to flourish.

Sharing a post on X, Mahawar wrote, "Honoured to pay farewell call on H.E. President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.

"It was a great honour and privilege to represent India in the Maldives. I am confident that our special relationship will continue to grow and see full realization of the joint vision of our leaders of a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership. Will always cherish fond memories of my tenure in this beautiful country and the warmth and affection of the people of Maldives," the post added.

Meanwhile, the Maldives President's Office said that during the meeting, President Muizzu expressed his appreciation for the High Commissioner's efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries. "He noted that the High Commissioner's tenure coincided with a pivotal phase in Maldives-India relations, during which the friendship and bilateral cooperation between the nations experienced significant revitalisation," the release said.

Mahawar reaffirmed India's support for the development of the Maldives and commended President Dr Muizzu's leadership and collaborative approach. He noted that this approach had helped address shared challenges and further strengthened the ties between the two countries.

The President and the High Commissioner reflected on the President's recent State Visit to India in October, during which the two nations agreed on a Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership. This agreement laid the groundwork for elevating the existing development partnership. Both sides highlighted the progress being made through India's generous commitments and assistance in implementing economic reforms and improving social welfare in the Maldives, the President's Office said.

Both of them also expressed confidence in the ability of India and Maldives to maintain the positive trajectory established and to ensure the timely completion of agreed initiatives. They also discussed the potential for expanding avenues of cooperation in the future.

The President extended his best wishes to the High Commissioner for his future endeavours and expressed his eagerness to continue advancing the development partnership with the incoming High Commissioner.

Mahawar assumed charge of the post of High Commissioner of India to Maldives on November 10, 2021. G Balasubramanian, a 1998 Indian Foreign Service officer, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Maldives. (ANI)

