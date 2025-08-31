Karachi [Pakistan], August 31 (ANI): Sindh's Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that up to 1.6 million people across 1,657 villages could be affected in the province due to the floods, Geo News reported.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Memon said the provincial government had mobilised its machinery and was taking preventive measures to manage the potential crisis. He added that ministers are on-site, and district authorities are actively involved.

Also Read | 'Right Choice for India-China To Be Friends': Chinese President Xi Jinping During Bilateral Talks With PM Narendra Modi.

His warning comes as extensive areas in Punjab have been submerged, where at least 30 people have lost their lives and over 1.5 million have been affected. The flooding is caused by rising Sutlej, Chenab, and Ravi rivers due to heavy rainfall. Authorities are relocating residents to safer locations, with roughly 481,000 people already evacuated from affected areas, Geo News reported.

In Sindh, the government has designated 551 locations for relief camps, and 192 rescue boats are prepared for deployment, Memon said. Around 273,000 families in 167 union councils could be impacted if water levels continue to rise. He added that the floodwaters might reach Sindh between September 2 and 3.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Holds Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping on Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit Sidelines in Tianjin (See Pics and Video).

Memon shared the current status of barrage discharges: Guddu is releasing 351,000 cusecs of water, Sukkur 289,000 cusecs, and Kotri 251,000 cusecs. The barrages have capacities of 1.2 million, 900,000, and 600,000 cusecs, respectively. At present, the situation is stable, and conditions are expected to remain under control if heavy rainfall does not occur, Geo News reported.

The minister stressed that urban centres are not under immediate threat and urged people not to speculate. He noted that emergency measures such as requesting army assistance are unnecessary, as the provincial government is capable of managing the situation independently.

Residents in katcha (riverine) areas are being informed about the risks, Memon added, as they are generally aware of water behavior. "When water levels rise, people voluntarily move to pucca (settled) areas or stay with relatives," he said.

He also mentioned that 300 camps have been set up for livestock, and 15 districts along riverbanks are being closely monitored. "Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change. Construction should never take place within riverbeds," Memon said, adding that information on water inflows and outflows at barrages will be shared every three hours. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)