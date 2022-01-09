Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan's], January 9 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 160 foreign citizens have been detained in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan while the police check the legality of their presence in the city, the police said on Sunday.

Local police inspectors are checking rented apartments, housing and hostels.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Scam: Pakistanis Lose Millions to Massive Fraud Worth $100 Million.

"161 foreign individuals were brought to the police station for checking the legality of their stay in the capital," the capital police said in a statement posted on Instagram. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)