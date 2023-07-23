Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 23 (ANI): A total of 38,004 Bangladeshi pilgrims have returned home following the conclusion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, reported Dhaka Tribune.

On Tuesday morning, 99 flights arrived from Saudi Arabia and brought the pilgrims back. However, the first flight of Flynas Airline returned on July 2.

Out of 99 flights, 38 flights are operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 40 flights are operated by Saudia Airlines and 21 flights are operated by Flynas, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Pilgrims were facilitated through a dedicated customs zone as they arrived at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Furthermore, each pilgrim was supplied with five litres of Zamzam water at the airport.

However, airlines informed the pilgrims that due to the guidelines imposed by Suadi authorities, pilgrims are not allowed to transport Zamzam water personally, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Instead, the airlines are responsible for the transportation and distribution of the water.

This year, the Hajj took place on June 27 and a total of 122,884 pilgrims were a part of it, including administrative members from Bangladesh journeying to Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, the pilgrims were transported by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Saudia Airlines, and Flynas Airlines, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines carried 61,180 pilgrims on 159 flights, Saudia Airlines transported 41,468 pilgrims on 113 flights, whereas Flynas transported 20,236 pilgrims on 53 flights. (ANI)

