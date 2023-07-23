Tel Aviv [Israel], July 23 (ANI): Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has been successfully fitted with a pacemaker in a successful surgery that took place in the early hours of Sunday, almost a week after he was admitted to a hospital for dehydration and had a heart monitoring device implanted, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli PM's surgery comes as the parliament prepares to discuss a reform package, which will be followed by voting on Monday (July 24). Thousands of protesters have vigorously opposed the contentious judicial reform plan, which MPs are due to discuss at the Knesset.

At Ramat Gan's Sheba Medical Centre, Netanyahu underwent surgery.

The treatment was finished smoothly and without any issues, the hospital reported at around 4 a.m, according to The Times of Israel. They also stated that the premier was in good condition and would "stay for observation at the cardiology department at Sheba.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the procedure was successful, and Netanyahu was in good health, and he was scheduled to be released soon.

Hours before he underwent surgery, Netanyahu took to Twitter and posted a video message and said: “A week ago they put in a monitoring device. That device beeped this evening and said I need to receive a pacemaker. I need to do this already tonight. I’m feeling excellent, but I’m listening to my doctors.”

During Netanyahu's surgery, which required the prime minister to be sedated, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the overhaul's architect, served as interim prime minister, reported The Times of Israel.

A pacemaker is, notably a medical device that stimulates the heart to regulate or speed up an irregular or excessively sluggish heartbeat.

Netanyahu, 73, was admitted to the hospital from Saturday to Sunday a week ago after he reported feeling lightheaded after visiting the Sea of Galilee. He admitted to spending several hours in the sun and in the sweltering heat there "without a hat, without water." (ANI)

Meanwhile, thousands rallied against the controversial judicial reform bill on Saturday that faces a final vote earlier today. The protesters had set up a ‘tent city’ near Knesset after the multi-day march.

Some of the protesters blocked the traffic on Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway, as part of demonstrations against the judicial overhaul. The demonstrations on Saturday came days after Netanyahu's government gave preliminary approval to a crucial bill that is a part of the overhaul, reported Times of Israel.

The bill, which passed in its first reading, would restrict the use of the "reasonability" clause, which allows the courts to overturn executive orders. Moreover, this reform would also allow the government a greater say in the appointment of judges. (ANI)

