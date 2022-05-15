Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Center (DMC) on Sunday said that over 600 families in the Island nation have been affected by floods and landslides as the rainy weather prevails in the country.

A total of 2,290 people from 585 families were affected in the southern district of Ratnapura, while 62 from 16 families were affected in the Kalutara district in Western Province, Xinhua reported citing DMC.

Eighty-two houses were partially damaged due to floods and winds, the DMC added, warning those living near rivers and mountains have to be vigilant of possible floods and landslides.

Heavy rains have been reported in some parts of the country in the last few days, the DMC said.

The floods and rains come even as the country goes through its worst economic crisis, resulting in massive anti-government protests. (ANI)

