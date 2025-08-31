Quetta [Pakistan], August 31 (ANI): The Balochistan government's repeated extension of Section 144, suspension of mobile internet, and halting of train services have drawn strong criticism from rights groups, who say these steps are eroding the basic freedoms of citizens.

According to The Balochistan Post, the latest extension will keep the restrictions in force until September 14, despite a growing outcry that such blanket measures amount to collective punishment.

The official order bans peaceful assemblies, sit-ins, rallies, and even gatherings of more than five people, while also criminalising the use of masks or mufflers in public. As highlighted by The Balochistan Post, the order strips people of their right to protest, curtails freedom of expression, and denies them the ability to organise peacefully, rights that are guaranteed under Pakistan's Constitution.

This is the third extension of Section 144 since its imposition on August 1. Instead of restoring normalcy, critics argue the government is tightening its grip on the public.

A report by The Balochistan Post notes that such curbs reflect a deep mistrust of citizens and are designed to silence dissent rather than address the roots of insecurity.

The suspension of train services has further restricted freedom of movement. The Jaffar Express, travelling from Peshawar to Quetta, was stopped in Jacobabad, and passengers were forced to make alternate arrangements.

The Balochistan Post reported that such arbitrary disruptions have left ordinary travellers stranded and vulnerable. Perhaps most concerning is the repeated shutdown of mobile internet services across Balochistan, including Quetta. Despite a Balochistan High Court directive for restoration, services were suspended once again.

According to The Balochistan Post, this is a direct violation of people's right to access information, cutting off families, businesses, students, and activists from essential communication.

Observers and rights defenders warn that these sweeping measures will only fuel public resentment. While the government insists they are necessary for security, critics, according to The Balochistan Post, opine that the repeated use of Section 144 and internet blackouts is less about security and more about silencing voices that demand justice, dignity, and equality. (ANI)

