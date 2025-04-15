Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], April 15 (ANI): The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition calling for the release of Mahrang Baloch, the chief organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), directing the petitioner to approach the home department for further action, Dawn reported.

The court, in a divided verdict, converted the constitutional petition into a representation and forwarded it to the Balochistan home secretary for processing. The petitioner was advised to first seek clarification from the department on the legality of the detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

On Thursday, the BHC heard another petition filed by Nadia Baloch, Mahrang's sister, challenging the detention of Mahrang and several other BYC activists who were arrested under the same ordinance. This petition aims to have the MPO declared illegal, with the legal representatives requesting full transparency on the details of Mahrang's case.

Advocate Imran Baloch, who represents the petitioners, spoke to Dawn.com, reiterating the group's stance that the details of Mahrang's detention must be disclosed as part of their legal rights. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the court's direction to approach the home department instead of directly providing the information.

The case stems from rising tensions between the Baloch Yakjehti Committee and the provincial government. On March 21, police forces used tear gas, water cannons, and even blank gunshots to break up a BYC sit-in protest on Sariab Road near the University of Balochistan, reported Dawn.

The protest was against the alleged enforced disappearances of Baloch activists, including the BYC leader Bebarg Baloch. Both the provincial government and the BYC have claimed casualties from the confrontation, with the activist group reporting three deaths and thirteen injuries, while police officials claimed that around ten of their personnel were hurt.

Following the protests, the situation further escalated when Mahrang Baloch was arrested in the early hours the next day. She was charged with terrorism-related offenses, alongside 150 other individuals. This sparked widespread outrage and protests throughout Balochistan.

On the weekend, BYC supporters organised shutter-down strikes in several towns across the region, including Quetta, Panjgur, Kalat, Turbat, Mastung, Kharan, Chaghi, Dalbandin, and Dhadar. These protests were a direct response to Mahrang's arrest and were intended to amplify demands for the release of the detained BYC leaders.

As protests surged, rallies were held in various towns such as Pansi, Turbat, Gwadar, Noshki, Kalat, and many others, where demonstrators carried placards and banners with demands for justice. Protestors chanted slogans, calling for the release of Mahrang and other BYC activists, Dawn reported.

In Quetta, the provincial administration took strict measures to prevent the protests, deploying a large police presence to prevent rally participants from taking to the streets. Despite this, protests continued to grow in other parts of Balochistan, reflecting the deep-rooted dissatisfaction within the community over the ongoing detentions. (ANI)

