Balochistan [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): Police used tear gas to disperse protesters in Balochistan's Panjgur district as a shutter-down strike continued for the third day following a call by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). Various cities in Balochistan observed similar strikes over the weekend in response to the BYC's protest call against the recent arrests of its leadership and a crackdown on its sit-in in Quetta, Dawn reported.

BYC chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch and 16 other activists were arrested from their protest camp at Quetta's Sariab Road on Saturday, a day after the group claimed three protesters had died due to police action.

In a post on X, the BYC said the Panjgur protest had entered its third day "amid firing and state violence" as demonstrators demanded an end to "state repression, enforced disappearances, and the targeting of peaceful protesters." The group also said a protest was held in Kalat, where protesters "raised slogans condemning enforced disappearances, police brutality, and the violent suppression of peaceful demonstrations across Balochistan." It described the demonstration as part of a "growing wave of resistance" against the crackdown.

In Quetta, the BYC alleged that "security forces once again opened fire," leaving several protesters "critically injured." It shared visuals of the wounded and stated, "The state's repression is intensifying, stand with us against this tyranny."

Separately, Mahrang Baloch's family has faced restrictions in meeting her. In a post on X, her sister, Nadia Baloch, said only she was allowed to meet Mahrang after three hours of pleading, while her younger sister, Iqra, was denied access. "After pleading for three hours and threatening jail staff that I would go on a hunger strike outside if I wasn't allowed to meet my sister Mahrang Baloch, I was finally permitted to see her but only for a couple of minutes," she said.

"When I met her, Dr Mahrang looked strong, smiled, and conveyed this message: 'Tell my nation to stay strong, continue their peaceful protests and marches for justice,'" Nadia added.

On Sunday, Nadia and cousin Asma Baloch had claimed they were not allowed to meet Mahrang at Quetta District Jail, where she is detained under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) provisions. Her arrest has not been officially disclosed.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Nadia said the family was made to wait for hours before being allowed a brief meeting. She also said Mahrang's lawyer had been denied access for two days. "When I met Mahrang Baloch after three hours, I became emotional and my eyes welled with tears. However, Mahrang smiled and told me to keep my spirits up and be like her," she said, adding that her sister remained determined despite the conditions of the jail.

Mahrang reportedly expressed concern over the fate of the deceased protesters, fearing they would be buried without recognition. "Mahrang neither had the knowledge in which case she was arrested and transferred to Quetta Jail nor had she been informed about her nomination in any case," Nadia said.

She also said Mahrang and another Baloch activist were being kept separately from other prisoners. "Mahrang said, 'Every possible effort is being made to intimidate us, but we will not back down from the struggle for our rights and justice. I will continue to struggle for the recovery of the missing persons and raise my voice on every platform. Such arrests and cases cannot hinder or disrupt my path.'"

Quoting Mahrang, Nadia further stated, "We have to remain united and raise our voices peacefully so that the world understands our legitimate demands because every sacrifice is taking us closer to the destination."

Mahrang also told her family that she had pressured jail authorities to allow their visit. "'I came to know from the jail authorities that my family members had come for a meeting and they were not being allowed, so I told them that if my family members and my lawyer were not allowed to meet me, I will lock this room from the inside and whatever harm I'd do to myself, the jail authorities will be responsible for it and the jail authorities will answer to the Baloch nation, so maybe that is why you people were allowed to meet,'" Nadia quoted her as saying as per reports by Dawn.

Separately, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai said she was "disturbed and concerned" about Mahrang's detention. "She represents millions of voiceless people -- women and children -- who are facing human rights violations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is her right to protest and speak out for the most vulnerable people -- and she must be immediately released. I stand with Mahrang Baloch," she wrote on X.

International human rights lawyer Kurtulus Bastimar said he was taking the matter of Mahrang's "arbitrary arrest and detention" to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention. (ANI)

